Mary Persons is set to hire a new offensive line coach and its first recruiting coordinator in Josh Schuyler.
It still needs school board approval next Tuesday, but Schuyler is expected to replace Jamarcus Johnson, who took the head coaching job at Rutland High in Macon.
Schuyler is currently offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at East Paulding High School. He previously served one year on the MP staff about 15 years ago. Schuyler played at Washington County High. He met with MP coach Brian Nelson and MP principal Jim Finch on Tuesday to finalize the deal. Meanwhile, Nelson will have another hole to fill on his staff late in the football calendar. Tevin Davis, who coaches outside linebackers at MP, will follow Johnson to Rutland to be defensive coordinator. Nelson said Davis, who played at MP, has been on his staff about five years.
Nelson said coaching changes happen but it’s hard when it happens as the summer begins, just three months from the season opener.