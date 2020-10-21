Mary Persons lost its fourth game in a row to the No. 2-ranked team in the state, Crisp County, at the Cougar Den in Cordele on Friday, 38-7.
The Bulldogs (2-4, 0-3 region) led briefly, 7-6, in the first quarter but managed just 87 yards of total offense against the stingy Cougar defense. In fact Mary Persons gained far more yards in penalties against Crisp County (17 flags for 140 yards) than total offense. Meanwhile Crisp County racked up 511 yards of total offense powered by senior running back AJ Lofton, who scored three touchdowns on just 8 carries for 84 yards.
Senior wide receiver Cortez Thomas also had a big night for Crisp, with 5 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown.
It was junior running back Marquise Palmer who scored first for Crisp from 7 yards out on the Cougars’ second possession of the night. Crisp fumbled the extra point and led 6-0.
Later in the first, the Dogs forced a Crisp County punt and the Cougars botched the snap and MP took over at the Crisp County 9 yard line. Senior running back Jaboree Goodson took the handoff and trotted into the end zone to tie the game. Tripp Shipman’s PAT gave MP an unlikely lead against the unbeaten Cougars 7-6 with 10:01 left in the second quarter. But Goodson would later get hurt and didn’t play the second half.
Meanwhile, Crisp County responded with a 5-minute drive capped when Lofton ran for the score from 2 yards out. Crisp botched another PAT and led 12-7.
After another MP punt the defense seemed to bow up forcing a 3rd and 23 at the Cougar 25. But then sophomore quarterback AJ Brown found Thomas for a 75-yard score and Crisp led 20-7 late in the first half.
In its opening drive of the third quarter, the Cougars handed the ball to Lofton six out of seven times until he scored from a yard out to make it 26-7.
On their next possession the Cougars drove again and Brown struck on a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it 32-7 with 11:40 left in the game.
The Bulldogs mustered a decent drive in turn but it bogged down at the Crisp County 19 yard line. A 35 yard field goal attempt missed wide left.
Crisp struck one last time on its ensuing possession as Lofton got loose for a 40-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes left in the game to make it 38-7.
On the bright side, MP became one of just two teams to score on Crisp County’s stellar defense this season. MP quarterback Logan Hickman was 11 of 21 passing for 49 yards. Freshman Duke Watson led the rushing attack with 14 carries for 40 yards. Senior Adrian Hughley led receivers with 6 catches for 28 yards. Jamarion Barron had 2 catches for 14 yards, JeSean Wilson caught one pass for 11 yards.
Defensively, senior linebacker Thomas Warren again led with 15 tackles. Andrew Lackey had 10, Jemyan Dennis 11, JT Owens 5, Champ Brantley 7, Brice Outlaw 3 and DJ Martinez 5.