mp flag football

The Mary Persons flag football team won a region title in its inaugural season on Monday night at Dan Pitts Stadium, beating Locust Grove 22-0 and tying Dodge County 6-6. The Lady Dogs play their final regular season game at Shiloh on Dec. 3 and then host their first playoff game on Dec. 9. In the win over Locust Grove, Makenzie Hicks threw two touchdowns and Karlie Dell threw another in the win. Karsen Winget caught two touchdown passes and Sydney Lewis caught another. Karlie Dell had an extra point, Abby Williamson had an interception and Morgan Currie had a safety. Against Dodge County, Mackenzie Hicks threw a touchdown pass to Adelyn Turner. Team members are Emma Cantrell, Makenzie Hicks, Karsen Winget, Reagan Benson, Destani Cleveland, Karlie Dell, Sydney Reichert, Kali Reichert, Sydney Lewis, Blaklee Shortt, Savannah Dorough, Ella Magda, Abby Williamson, Riley Dunn, Maleisha Jackson, Clara Smith, Morgan Currie and Adelyn Turner. The coach is Dallas Hall. (Photo courtesy Dallas Hall)