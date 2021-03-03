The Mary Persons soccer girls beat Mount de Sales 5-2 last Tuesday while the boys lost 2-1. The boys are now 3-3 and and girls 5-1-1.
The boys trailed 2-0 for most of the game but gave themselves hope after Ethan Fossum scored late in the second half. Unfortunately the Cavaliers held on to their lead and secured the 2-1 victory.
The girls team came in looking to redeem themselves after suffering a tough loss the week before and they did just that, defeating MDS 5-2. Freshman Karlie Dell had a stunning performance scoring four goals while Abby Williamson put one goal away.
The girls began region play on Thursday beating Central 10-0. Goal scorers came from all over the field in this game with Reagan Benson dominating with 4 goals, Karlie Dell added another 2 to her sheet, Abby Williamson scored a brace (2), and Caroline Buffington and Karsen Winget both scored 1 a piece.
Both teams were slated to play Luella on Tuesday March 2 and then travel to Crisp County on Friday for another Region 2-AAA matchup.