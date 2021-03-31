The Mary Persons girls tennis team added three more wins to its impressive record last week with wins against region opponents Americus-Sumter on Senior night and Upson-Lee. They also won against non-region opponent Jones County. The boys had a tough time against all three opponents losing all matches.
The girls dominated Americus-Sumter winning all matches in only two sets. Top singles player Emma Cantrell won both matches 6-2. The #2 singles player Bella Takle added another win to her impressive resume winning both sets 6-3. The boys had a hard time against their opponents losing all matches except for #2 doubles team, Gavin Parker and Jackson Campbell who were able to pick up wins in both sets 6-1 and 7-6.
Jones County gave the girls a fight but they came out on top with three wins from Bella Takle, Lauren Thomas, and doubles team Karsin Bass and Reagan Dorrity. The boys’ struggles continued as they came up short in all five matches. Top singles player Aaron McCoy fought hard but lost 4-8.
The Bulldogs traveled to Thomaston to play Upson-Lee on Monday where the girls won all but one match. Emma Cantrell and Reagan Dorrity defeated their opponents in both matches. Bella Takle lost the first set but fought back to win the 2nd set 6-3 sending the match to a third tie-breaker set where she won again 6-3. Karsin Bass and Julia Rainey won their doubles match in two sets.Jackson Campbell and Gavin Parker lost their first doubles set but competed hard to win the second set sending the match to a tie-breaker. Unfortunately they came up short in the third set losing 3-6.
The Bulldogs will travel to Lamar County for their last regular season match before the region tournament. The girls team sits atop Region 2-AAA which gives them a bye in the first round of the tournament. The boys team is currently 6th place in the region and will compete in the play-in match for the tournament on April 13.