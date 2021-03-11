Coach LLonisha McElhaney and the Mary Persons girls track team are off to an emotional start of the 2021 season after losing previous head coach, David Carey back in January from COVID-19. Coach McElhaney is beginning her 8th season with the track team but she is inheriting the program from Coach Carey this year. “He and I had talked about me taking over after he retired, which we knew was coming soon, but I believe that after last season was cut short, he really would have wanted one more season with the girls to finish out” said McElhaney.
After spending 7 seasons under someone who dedicated their life to coaching, teaching, and mentoring student athletes, Coach McElhaney feels fully prepared in her new role as head coach. “ There were a lot of tears in the beginning from the athletes and from myself and it was very hard to get started with everything but we have embraced it and decided that we’re going to try to win the region for Coach Carey”, said Coach McElhaney.
She compared Coach Carey to a father figure for his athletes while she played the role of “big sister”. “The transition has been smooth because I have spent the last seven years building bonds with these girls,” says McElhaney.
Coach McElhaney says that one of their main goals is to complete the season and stay healthy. She seems optimistic that GHSA is working hard to ensure that the season will continue with minimal interruptions.
Some new rule changes and added events will force the MP track team to adjust but Coach McElhaney says they will handle it well. While two events have been added (4x800M and 4x200M relays), there is a new rule that limits athletes to only participate in four events per meet. That change is one less event than in previous years.
The Bulldogs will be entering their new AAA region this year which puts them up against all new competition. “I’m not quite sure what the competition will look like yet but I am doing my homework so that we will be prepared for whoever we face” says Coach McElhaney. She says, “We’re a young team and we all missed the season last year but I feel confident that we hold up well and compete against any school in our region”.
This season, look out for Junior Campbell Brown to be a strong competitor in the 100M and 200M races. She competed in the state meet as a Freshman so there will be some big things to come from her. Miyah Barkley also has a strong chance to finish well in the 100M and 200M races despite not having her Freshman year to compete. Junior Damaria Scandrett runs just about everything but will be especially dangerous in the 400M race as well as the 300M hurdles.
J’Myah Mann looks to have a strong senior year after competing in the state meet her Sophomore year in the Discus event.
The distance running squad is also returning athletes that will have a good shot this season. Maradeth Leverett and Ava McKallip who run the 1 mile and 2 mile races competed in the State meet in 2019 and look for more success in 2021. Freshman Alanna Wood and Abbey Stembridge will join the MP track girls in the distance events as well and look to help the Bulldogs successes from previous years.