By Seth Berkebile
The boys and girls golf teams finished the regular season with two wins last week facing Lamar County on April 21 and Pike County on April 26 both at The Forsyth Golf Course. The boys team finished the regular season with a record of 8-1 while the girls finished 8-2.
The boys defeated Lamar County convincingly with a team score of 161-207. The girls also took home the winning after defeating Lamar County by 20 strokes with a score of 92-122.
A few days later the Bulldogs hosted Pike County where the boys once again picked up the win with a score of 158-180. Calen Knight led the boys team shooting a spectacular score of +1 (37) after 9 holes of golf.
The girls also defeated the Pike County Pirates by a score of 152-167 with Heather Tillman shooting the low score of 46.
On April 19, the MP boys golf team traveled to Macon to compete in The Brickyard Invitational at The Brickyard Golf Course. The boys team finished in 4th place out of 12 teams after a strong performance from Cannon Newberry, Calen Knight, Jason Cox, and Carson Newberry.
“We believe we can play better but we were happy with the 4th place finish. There were some really good teams at the tournament” said Coach Greg Nix of the boys’ finish. Cannon Newberry stepped up with the lowest score of 80 for the boys. Calen Knight was only one stroke behind shooting an 81 while Jason Cox (85) and Carson Newberry (87) were able to stay below 90 on the day.
Next Tuesday both teams will travel to Statesboro to compete in the Region 2-AAA tournament. In order for the MP golf teams to advance to the State Tournament, they will have to finish in the top 3 teams next week.