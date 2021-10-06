Mary Persons varsity girls cross country team remained undefeated as they brought home the top trophy in their division (1A-3A) at the Alexander High School Asics Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 2. Senior Maradeth Leverette was the first finisher for the team, grabbing the 7th place medal with a 22:07 time.
Leverette was followed closely by three teams in the top 15 finisher spots: Ella Hoover, Madelyn Causey and Alanna Wood. Sophomores Jessica Goodwin and Abbey Stembridge finished 16th and 17th. There were 128 finishers and 16 teams. The Mary Persons girls (46 point) were 66 points ahead of second place White County High School (112 point), with Paideia (114 points) in third place.
Mary Persons Varsity boys cross county team also competed in the Alexander High School Asics invitational at Bouckaert Farms in Fairburn, and sophomore Thiago Serelegui (19:43) and freshman Jonathan Head (19:51) ran personal best times at the meet. Due to a timing error, the boys didn’t get a team score for the event. Southeast Bulloch won the division with 66 points.
The Monroe County Middle School and Mary Persons JV boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Baldwin Braves Invitational in Milledgeville. Kolbi McBrayer won the Middle School girls race with a personal best time of 13:11. Ella Martin finished 14th, Hannah Goodwin 20th, Lilly Colley 22nd, and Camryn Miller 34th.
There were 112 runners and 10 teams in the girls two-mile race. The Middle School girls team placed 2nd in the meet, and the Middle School boys took 6th place. There were 122 finishers and 14 teams in the Middle School boys 2-mile race. Monroe County’s top middle school boy was Bradley Hendricks in 8th place., followed by Isaac McKallip in 13th place and Gavin Mitchell in 23rd.
The Middle Georgia Middle School Athletic League Championships will be at the Monroe County Recreation Department on Thursday, Oct. 7 beginning at 4:30 p.m. The Middle School team’s top 7 runners will go on to compete at the Middle School State Championships in Bleckley County.
The cross country teams will compete at their last home meet (Monroe County Recreation Department) on Tuesday, Oct.19 beginning at 5 p.m. All are encouraged to come cheer them on.