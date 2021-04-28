The Mary Persons baseball team was set to host Round 1 of the state playoffs on Wednesday as the No. 2 seed after getting swept by Pike County last week while still finishing the regular season with a stellar 24-6 record.
The Bulldogs hosted Pike County on Wednesday with the Region 2-AAA title on the line. The Bulldogs got on the board early with a 1-0 lead as Eric Snow led off with a single followed by an Aric Mock sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly from Caden Swancey. But this would be the only scoring that Pike allowed in both games as Kennesaw State commit Braden Osbolt benefited from plays made in the field and behind the plate. The Dogs put the ball in play early and often, unfortunately every batted ball was directed right at a fielder. In the top of the third, once again a pitcher’s error on a bunt that was overthrown to first proved to be costly as Pike went on to score 4 runs to score in the inning. In the top of the seventh inning, down 4-1, Mary Persons gave up an additional 4 runs putting the game out of reach as Pike County clinched the region title and being the No. 1 seed.
In a Friday rematch in Zebulon, the Bulldogs faced sophomore pitcher Mason Trucks in a well-pitched game. The sophomore struck out 10 Bulldogs in the process while completing the no-hitter through 6 innings. Mary Persons had trouble in the third inning as a pair of singles, some passed balls, and wild pitches enabled the Pirates to score the only 3 runs in the game.
On Wednesday, April 28 at 5 p.m., MP was slated to host the Windsor Forest Knights of Chatham County, who finished in 3rd place in Region 3-AAA with an overall record of 4-8 and a region record of 4-4. Results were not available at press time. On paper at least, the Dogs looked to have a good chance to advance. The Knights are 1-7 on the road this season and have scored a total of 97 runs and given up 124. As a team they have a batting average of .314 that will go along with #12 Moises Mejia’s 3 home runs on the season. Mary Persons finished off the season with a combined .364 batting average and a .470 on-base percentage scoring 286 runs. The Knights have a combined ERA of 2.93 and 207 total strikeouts giving up 102 runs.
With the losses to Pike, Mary Persons fell out of the top 10 rankings according to Georgia Dugout Preview and was No. 7 in the Georgia PBR rankings.