Mary Persons girls soccer officially started its season with a home scrimmage match last Saturday, Jan. 30, against Villa Rica High School. The Lady Dogs beat the Wildcats 4-1, with sophomore Anna Murdock and freshman Reagan Benson scoring two of the goals; both of whom are new starters. Benson is one of three new freshmen starters alongside Clara Smith and Karlie Dell. This marked her first goal in a varsity game. Murdock is also a new starter who played on the team last year but was out for most of the season due to an injury. Another new sophomore starter is Kate McAteer, who also played last year but started late due to basketball and was only able to play a couple games before COVID shut the season down. Although the girls’ roster this year is mostly made up of younger unexperienced players, head coach Dallas Hall says the talent is there to have a solid season.
“I’m feeling good about the team so far. We still have a lot to learn and build on. It’s a pretty young group, but very promising. We performed well in this first scrimmage. It’ll be interesting to see how this team improves over the course of the season.”
This scrimmage marked the first time the girls had faced Villa Rica. Their coach reached out to Hall while he was making the schedule in a few months back and offered to travel down to play them. Both teams were missing some players for various reasons.
This marks Hall’s 5th year coaching girls soccer. His first freshmen class graduated this past year after a short season which ended abruptly because of COVID.
“It’s a shame the 2020 season got cut short because two of my seniors are in the record books here at Mary Persons for goals and assists. Going into this year without those two, we have a lot to make up for in terms of goals and assists. Some of these new players will have to step up and perform.”
The team first started practicing in mid-January and will have its first official game at Spalding in the Jag Cup on Tuesday, Feb. 2 (results unavailable as of press time). The tournament will also include games on Thursday and Saturday. With the season now in full stride, the team will be playing in two games a week going forward.
“I’m looking forward to the season. We have the talent to go far this year. We just need to turn that talent into success and wins.”
The Mary Persons boys also scrimmaged Villa Rica on Saturday, losing 6-1. The Dogs’ one goal was scored by Ethan Fossum. Other players of note included Evan Miller, Ray Shannon and Chance Wiggins.
See the Reporter’s MP soccer preview in the Feb. 17 Reporter. Call 994-2358 to include your son or daughter.