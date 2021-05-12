Mary Persons boys and girls tennis teams celebrated their seasons with a foodless ‘banquet’ at Monroe Fine Arts Center on Wednesday, May 5. The girls, including the six seniors on the team, were praised for their efforts, which resulted in the Region 2-AAA Championship on April 15. Coach Hannah Grossman praised the members of the boys team for stepping up to be a part of the team, even though several of them were rookies, and continuing to play with heart throughout the season.
Grossman lauded girls players Clair Campbell and Jayden Gray for recruiting their brothers to play for the boys team and making it possible for Mary Persons to field two complete tennis teams. Grossman said the boys were examples of determination, dedication and team spirit. Trey Bernard was the 2020-21 assistant tennis coach.
Seniors honored at the banquet were Reagan Dorrity, Emma Cantrell, Emma Heath, Bella Takle, Julia Rainey and Karsin Bass of the girls team and Jackson Gray of the boys team. Grossman said the coaches decided not to give individual awards this year but did want to give accolades to the seniors on the teams.
“They had a huge impact on this team,” said Grossman. “They were great leaders, always striving to get better, and made an impression on the other team members and us coaches.”
She thanked Gray for playing #1 singles in his first foray in competitive tennis after he was coaxed into joining the team. She said he always showed up, never gave up and even played with a torn ACL.
“The boys team came a long way. Their record might not have been the best, but their season went beyond that,” said Grossman. “They continued to get better every day and had so much spirit and energy every time they came out to practice or for a match.”
The girls team went 14-4 for the season and the region win was the first one since the early 2000’s. Grossman said the girls players worked hard for their accomplishments.
“The girls always came to practice joking around, but when it was time to get serious they did,” said Grossman. “They were competitive with each other and were all very coachable. Our girls team killed the drop shot and continuously mixed up their shots making them a tough competitor.”
At the tough position of #1 singles Emma Cantrell played with determination throughout the season and rose to the occasion to clench the win in her region match.
“Her opponents would get frustrated with how much Emma could get to. Her shot variation and hustle made her a great tennis player,” said Grossman.
Bella Takle, #2 singles player, was new to the team this year and went 16-1 for the season, battling back in several matches and contributing greatly to the team. Emma Heath was also new to the Lady Bulldogs this year, and Grossman said she wondered where she’d been for the last three years as she managed to make some “killer shots.”
The #3 singles player, Reagin Dorrity, went 13-2 for the season and was another key to the region win, hitting with power and playing the net well. The #1 doubles team of Karsin Bass and Julia Rainey communicated and played well together, making a doubles team that was tough to beat, going 12-4 and 11-4 respectively.
“I don’t know how we are going to replace 1-3 singles and 1 doubles,” said Grossman. “Thank you everyone for all of your hard work and support this season.”