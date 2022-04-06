MP Boys traveled to Thomaston to take on the Upson-Lee Knights and lost 5-0 to the defending region champions. Trilok Patel worked hard at the number 1 singles slot, but ultimately was defeated 0-6, 0-6. Aaron McCoy lost 2-6, 1-6 at 2 Singles, and Griffin Morris lost 1-6, 2-6 at 3 Singles. The team of Austin Starr and Holton Bell fell 3-6, 2-6 at 1 Doubles, and the team of Gavin Parker/William Little were defeated 1-6, 2-6, at 2 Doubles.
With a 5-2 region record and pending a few final matches in the region to be played, the boys should end up with the number 2 seed and receive a bye into the region tournament next week.
Also last week, the boys traveled to Gray to compete against the Greyhounds of Jones County in a rematch of their first match this season. Unfortunately, the boys could not avenge their earlier loss and lost again 4-1. Trilok Patel couldn’t gain any momentum at 1 Singles and lost 0-8. Aaron McCoy turned in the only win for the boys with a thrilling 9-8 (6) victory. Griffin Morris ended up with a tiebreak loss at 8-9 (6). Austin Starr and Holton Bell were defeated 2-8 at 1 Doubles and the team of Jackson Campbell/Gavin Parker were outlasted 7-9.