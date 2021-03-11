The Mary Persons girls tennis team improved its record to 1-0 in region and 4-2 overall with a win over region foe Central-Macon on Thursday. The top player for the girls, Emma Cantrell, won two sets in a row 6-2 and 6-0. Teammate and #2 player, Bella Takle, followed suit winning her sets 6-1 and 6-0. Central forfeited the 3rd singles match.
Doubles team #1 Karsin Bass and Jayci Daniels dominated the net and didn’t allow a single point for their opponents. The #2 doubles team Julia Rainey and Lauren Haripar won both sets and only allowed their opponents one point.
The boys tennis team added its first win on the season to improve to 1-5 overall winning the contest 3-2 after the Central boys team forfeited both doubles matches. Aaron McCoy competed at the #1 spot and won the only match for the boys after three sets. The final set finished in a thrilling 7-6 win. Griffin Morris and Jackson Campbell both came up short in their matches but the boys walked away with their first region win.
This week, the tennis team looks to add two more region wins as they travel to Crisp County on Tuesday and then host Pike County on Thursday.