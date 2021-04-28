The Mary Persons girls tennis team lost in the first round of the state tournament after compiling an impressive 14-3 overall record and going 7-0 in region play. The girls clinched the Region 2-AAA championship, their first in more than a decade and perhaps in school history, in thrilling style after defeating Crisp County 3-2. The boys team fielded many first-time players and struggled over the course of the season but look to grow in the off-season and come back stronger in 2022.
Mary Persons faced new opponents all season long as they dropped to AAA from AAAA in previous years. With the new opponents, Coach Hannah Grossman said their goal all season was to take it one match at a time. The girls did just that and won each of their region matches. “After the girls beat Crisp County during the regular season, I knew we were in a good place in the region. We knew we’d have to keep improving because it was going to be tough to beat them a second time,” said Grossman of the girls’ success.
The Reporter talked to several former MP tennis coaches and it appears this is the first girls region title in decades, and maybe ever.
Grossman and assistant coach Trey Bernard knew they were going to have to get the girls to elevate their game if they were going to beat Crisp a second time. “Coach Bernard and I introduced the lob shot and drop shot to our players and they did a fantastic job implementing it into their games” said Grossman regarding the continual improvement of the team.
With a winning team comes the challenge of remaining humble and continuing to improve. “The toughest part of the season was making sure that the girls didn’t assume that the region championship belonged to us just because we did so well in the regular season. Coach Bernard and I found ways to challenge them all season so that they would continue to get better and not plateau” said Grossman.
The girls team relied heavily on their senior class to bring them through to victory. With seven seniors this season, the MP tennis girls brought experience and a highly-competitive spirit to every match. “Winning region this year was a huge accomplishment and really showed how hard the girls have worked over the last four years to get to this point” said Grossman.
While the season did not end the way they may have hoped, the coaches and players that remain will be better for the leadership and impact these seniors had on the team. “We are truly going to miss this group of seniors. They were great leaders and had a great impact on the other players and the coaches” said Grossman.
After this year’s graduating class, the girls tennis team will boast an entirely new starting line-up next season. “We had several girls this season work really hard to improve for next year” said Grossman of the transition next year. Six of the 7 boys players will be returning next season and look to continue to improve in the off-season to shoot for success next year.
“We cannot wait to see what the future holds for Mary Persons Tennis next year,” said Grossman.