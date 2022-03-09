Mary Persons tennis teams are both 2-0 in region after sweeping Central on Wednesday, March 2. Girls and boys both won 5-0. Boys’ winners were Aaron McCoy, Trilok Patel, and Griffin Morris at singles and the teams of Holton Bell/Austin Starr and Gavin Parker/Jackson Campbell at doubles. Girls’ winners include Becky Kenirey, Lauren Thomas, and Claire Campbell at singles and the teams of Jayci Daniels/Lauren Haripar and Jayden Gray/Katherine Clay at doubles. Both teams play two big region matches this week week against Crisp County and Pike County.
Both teams also won their region opener over Peach County on Tuesday, March 1. Both the girls and boys emerged victorious by sweeping all their matches. Winners for the girls include Becky Kenirey, Lauren Thomas, and Claire Campbell at singles and the teams of Jayci Daniels/Lauren Haripar and Jayden Gray/Katherine Clay at doubles. Boys’ winners included Aaron McCoy, Trilok Patel, and Griffin Morris at singles, and the teams of Jackson Campbell/Gavin Parker and Austin Starr/Holton Bell at doubles.