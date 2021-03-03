The Mary Persons tennis team, like other sports at MP, are competing in a new region, 2-AAA. this year. For Coach Hannah Grossman and the players on the boys and girls teams, this means new and tough competitors.
“This new region with Crisp, Pike, and Upson counties is going to make for a lot of competitive and fun matches”, says Coach Grossman. She also added that a lot of the other teams in their region are very senior-heavy and bring with them lots of experience.
Only the top four teams make it to the tournament so the Bulldogs are putting in the work early on to fight for a spot. “Our main goal this season is to take it day-by-day and match-by-match and continue to improve so that we can do well in the region tournament”.
The girls team is bringing back many returners including 5 seniors. Coach Grossman says they have strong single competitors and they are putting together some competitive doubles teams. Emma Cantrell, Bella Tackle, and Reagan Dorrity will compete in the singles matches this year. Grossman says that their consistency and overall competitiveness will make them tough to beat. Karsin Bass, Julia Rainey, Lauren Haripar, and Jayci Daniels will compete in the doubles matches. Coach Grossman says that communication will be key for these doubles players this season. The girls will be without their No. 1 singles player Becky Kenirey, who decided to focus on tournament tennis this spring.
On the boys side, only two players are returning so there are a lot of new faces on the team. They have filled all seven roster spots for the first time so they are looking to push each other and improve each and every day. Jackson Gray, Aaron McCoy, and Jackson Campbell are the top singles competitors for the boys. While they might not have much experience on the court, Coach Grossman is optimistic for their season.
“They are competitive and consistent and they’re working really hard each day to continue to grow,” says Grossman.
Trilok Patel, Griffin Morris, Gavin Parker, and William Little will compete in doubles matches for the Bulldogs this season. Another group of players who don’t have much experience but are finding new success each day. Grossman is confident that they will be tough to beat this season.
In high school tennis, the roster can change frequently. The top players on the team can fall and the bottom players can rise. It is this kind of competitive nature that will push the Bulldog tennis players to compete daily and continue to grow. Coach Grossman says they have set up some tough non-region matches to prepare the Bulldogs for the matches that mean the most.