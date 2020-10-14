The Mary Persons Lady Dogs fell to Upson-Lee last Tuesday, Oct. 6 in the first round of the Region 2-AAA tournament. The girls had beaten Upson-Lee handily in an earlier matchup on Sept. 19, when the Knights were missing some key starters due to Covid-19. Unfortunately, it was Mary Persons that was weak this go-round having lost two starters, one to a hand injury and another that came down with Coronavirus. The team lost their final game 0-3, a disappointing end to a tumultuous season. The girls finished the season 12-12 overall and 4-3 in region. While Coach Stephanie Huff was sad with how the season ended, she admits that it’s a relief to be done.
“I was kind of disappointed that we didn’t go farther than we did but with all the Covid-19 stuff and us having to pull kids up at the last minute, I was fine with where the season ended. The girls played well this year. As good as they could under the circumstances.”
Huff was particularly impressed with new region foes Jackson, Pike County and Peach County this year.
“Jackson and Pike County were both very tough teams. I’d never played Pike as a coach, but I’d heard they were a good team. Peach County was also a surprise. I believe this is only their third year, but they’ve improved dramatically. We beat them early on but by tournament time, they were pretty good.”
While Huff says her girls have a lot of talent, she admits that they are a young team. The Lady Dogs will only lose two seniors this year, Alexis Mccowell and Reagan Dorrity, which is a good thing looking ahead.
“We have a lot of the girls that’ll be playing next year. It’s going to be four or five seniors and a lot of juniors and sophomores. It should be a strong team next year. I’m hopeful.” One young player who’s already shown potential is Faith Jones.
“We put in Faith in the front row this last game, who’s a JV player, and she did very well. She’s shown a lot of enthusiasm and effort. She picked up and hit a lot of balls. That made me feel like she’s ready. She’s going to be a good asset next year.” Huff had help this year from assistant coach Sabrina Dorrity, who also coaches 9th grade JV and Kristin Morgan, a local community coach.
“We helped each other out and relied on one another. Dorrity was helpful with bringing some of the JV girls up to varsity. She’s a very good asset to have.” Huff says one of the biggest lessons the team learned this year was how to adjust and adapt when hurdles are thrown at you.
“Whether it be a player is sick or a player gets hurt, the girls have to learn to adjust to whoever’s playing next to them. When you’re playing with a group of six people, you have to trust everyone on that team and know that they’re going to do what they need to do to make you successful. You have to know and trust the player standing next to you.” Huff says despite all the hardships this year, she can’t wait for what the next season has in store.
“I just enjoy these girls. It’s a great group of girls. I wish the seniors all the best in their future endeavors. And I look forward to working with these other girls in the spring for tryouts as well as next season.”