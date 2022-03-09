The Mary Persons baseball team improved to 9-1 on the year by once again beating the Class AAAAAA Alcovy Tigers in Covington on Friday.
Much like their earlier meeting back in February, MP continued to dominate the Tigers starting in the 1st inning as Brady Christman was able to drive in the first run on a 1-1 count were he reached on an error by the right fielder. The next run was driven in on a line drive by Ryan Jenkins to put the dogs up 2-0. Alcovy struck back with 1 run of their own in the bottom half of the first but that ended the scoring for them. MP led by Eric Snow as he went 3-4 with 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, and a homerun in the game. Tristan Hunt was credited with the win in a combined effort between Hunt and Jake Grant on the mound. Combined they pitched 7 innings giving up 1 run on 3 hits.
The Bulldogs also won a back-and-forth offensive shootout against the McIntosh Chiefs, ranked #7 in Class AAAAA, on Tuesday, March 1. Sophomore Ian Lewis started on the mound and went 3.1 innings giving up 2 runs on 2 hits and 5 strikeouts. Senior Eric Snow was the standout offensively going 3-4 with 4 RBI’s that came off 1 triple and 2 homeruns, including the game winner, bringing his total up to 7 homers on the season. Ryan Causey was perfect at the plate recording a base hit in all three of his plate appearances and Thomas Brooks also went yard. In the 7th inning Snow earned the save as he gave up only 1 hit and struck out 2.
The Bulldogs start region play at Jackson March 8, and return for home games on Thursday vs. Howard, and Friday vs Jackson. All games start at 5:55 p.m.