Mary Persons boys and girls cross county teams both placed 2nd in their region 2AAA championships that took place last Friday in Cordele. It was a step up for the girls, who placed 3rd in region 2AAAA last year, and a slight step down for the boys, who previously placed 1st. Both teams lost to Pike County, who beat the boys 24-56 and the girls 28-32 (XC is a sport where less points is a good thing). Coach LLonisha McElhaney says the girls four-point loss was especially hard to swallow.
“The girls did well but I don’t know if they ran at their absolute best. Some hit their times, and some missed. They got region runner-up and I’m super proud of their effort. There’s some really tough competition in this region. The girls were awfully close to getting first. If we have to lose, I’d almost rather lose by a lot of points”
Junior Maradeth Leverett got 2nd place out of 39 runners with a time of 21:42. Close behind her in 4th and 5th were Madelyn Causey with a time of 22:06 and Ava Mckallip at 22:28. The girls other finishers were Alanna Wood in 11th, Sarah Boyer in 12th, Jessica Goodwin in 14th and Caroline Hampton at 16th.
The boys’ top runner as expected was Justin Wachtel, taking 1st place with a time of 15:52. A ways behind him was Connor Battles in 9th with a time of 18:34 and Weston Dunwody at his heels in 10th at 18:35. The boys’ other finishers were Clayton Drury in 17th, Holden Haworth in 19th, Cole Battles in 20th and Jacob Phillips at 21st. McElhaney says the boys ran exceptionally well despite placing 2nd and that many of them set personal records.
“Of course, we were hoping to be region-champs, but region runner-ups is nothing to complain about. We changed regions this year from 2AAAA to 2AAA and the new competition has been stiff. We just had to get used to running against different teams. Both teams qualified for the state meet which is most important. Both the boys and girls seem prepared for state. It’s been a long season so we’re just looking to end things on a positive note.” McElhaney says Wachtel is feeling especially good ahead of the big state competition.
“Justin took it pretty easy on the region course to get his legs ready for state. He’s looking for another state-championship this year. He will be facing some competition, but he’s favored to win. He knows the state course well. It’s a very difficult hilly course. When you go to state, you don’t expect a PR as far as times go. State is all about placement. How well you finish against the competition. We expect him to do very well. It will be his last high school race. He’s looking forward to starting his new journey at a collegiate level.” As for the rest of the boys and girls, McElhaney says she hopes to place top 10.
“Placing anywhere in the top 10 is very difficult. We’ve only been able to do it once. So even though we’re not region champs, we have an even bigger goal in mind when it comes to state.”
Mary Persons boys’ team will run their state-meet at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6 in Carrollton and the girls will follow at 9:45 a.m.