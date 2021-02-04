Mary Persons head football coach Brian Nelson’s assurances that he won’t be taking the Crisp County job were confirmed last week.
Crisp County has hired Miguel Patrick, who led Cedar Grove to a Class 3A football title in 2019 with a victory over Crisp County in the championship game. The word was announced last week, although it must be approved by the school board. Patrick confirmed the move after a meeting Wednesday evening with his players.
Crisp County fired Brad Harber, whose teams were 38-12 in four seasons and 11-2 in 2020.
There were rumors that Crisp County may try to hire away Nelson, in his ninth year MP. Crisp County’s superintendent is Nelson’s mother-in- law and its athletic director is his father-in-law.
But Nelson told the Reporter earlier this month that Crisp County lost a lot of seniors this year and that it would be a tough situation for a new coach. “It ain’t happening,” said Nelson.
Patrick acknowledged that his dissatisfaction with DeKalb County Schools played a part in his decision. He didn’t feel coaches had enough input in COVID-19 protocols. DeKalb teams didn’t begin their regular season until October. He also felt county officials didn’t do enough to provide a practice field after his team’s regular field was resurfaced last season. Barred from two other nearby football fields, Cedar Grove practiced instead on a baseball field, Patrick said.