The Mary Persons Bulldogs will try to continue their winning ways on Friday at Upson-Lee, and the victor will be in pole position to claim the fourth and final playoff spot from Region 2-AAA. MP hasn’t missed the playoffs under coach Brian Nelson. The Bulldogs are trying to avoid becoming the first team to miss out on the postseason since 2010.
The Bulldogs (3-4, 1-2 region) have never lost to Upson-Lee (4-3, 2-2 region), having won all six contests, most of them since the teams were put into the same region. But this year, the teams look to be pretty even, drawing very similar results against common opponents.
For instance MP beat Pike County 41-9 in its last outing on Oct. 23, and Upson-Lee beat the same Pirates 41-0.
Similarly, both teams lost to Crisp County by 31 points, MP losing 38-7 and Pike falling 31-0.
Both teams also lost to Central, MP by 36-20 and Upson-Lee, 34-27.
The Bulldogs will recognize senior quarterback Jake Davis, No. 12, whom they’ve seen several times over the past years. He’s 34 of 72 for 612 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions so far this year. Senior Milique Smith, No. 4, leads the team in rushing with 62 carries for 374 yards and 5 touchdowns. Junior KJ Rockemore, No. 2, leads the team in receiving with 9 catches for 250 yards and 4 touchdowns.
For the Bulldogs, quarterback Logan Hickman is now 44 of 96 on the year for 820 yards, 8 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions. Senior Jaboree “Joker” Goodson is the leading rusher with 88 carries for 554 yards and 9 touchdowns. Senior Adrian Hughley is the leading receiver with 19 catches for 267 yards and 2 touchdowns. Senior linebacker Thomas Warren leads the defense with 60 tackles.
Upson-Lee is coached by former Mary Persons quarterback Justin Elder. Elder took the job in 2017 after former coach Tommy Franks suffered a serious heart attack that eventually claimed his life. Elder, who is from Culloden and still lives in Monroe County, is 19-20 as head coach. The Knights have already won as many games (4) this year as all last year, when Upson went 4-7.
Last year the Bulldogs beat Upson-Lee in the homecoming contest at Dan Pitts Stadium, 37-28.
Quarterback Logan Hickman passed for a season high of 231 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Malikk Harris was Hickman’s go to target, catching a team high of six passes for 108 yards. Rico Harden also had a big night, rushing for 46 yards and catching a 31-yard touchdown pass.
Before they merged into Upson-Lee, Thomaston used to have two high schools, Robert E. Lee High School and Upson High School. The last time MP lost to a Thomaston team was 1989 when the Bulldogs lost to Upson 21-18. The Bulldogs had a tougher time with R.E. Lee, holding a 12-11 record against the Rebels before the merger in 1991. The Bulldogs won the last game against R.E. Lee 26-7 in 1989.
Due to COVID and the late start to the season, this will be the first time MP and Upson-Lee have played in November. The previous six contests have all taken place in October.