Monroe County is lifting prayers for a young man from Forsyth after he suffered an apparent spinal stroke on Monday that left him unable to use his left leg, limited use of his right leg and limited the grip of his hands. Dawson Niblett, a junior at Mary Persons, had just lifted a two-man boat to clean it when something happened. He was taken to Egleston Children’s Hospital where an MRI showed he suffered a spinal stroke. Family and friends are praying he makes a full recovery. Niblett plays basketball and is on the new bass fishing team at MP. He is the son David Niblett and Carla Niblett of Forsyth.
