The Mary Persons baseball team is 8-1 after trouncing Eagles Landing for the second time this season on Monday night.
Senior Thomas Willingham bounced back from his loss to Morgan County by throwing a complete game 5 hit shutout against Eagles Landing in a 10-0 win. Caden Swancey started the scoring off with a 2 run triple on his first pitch of the at bat. MP tallied another four runs in the second inning as Jaden Bankston, Eric Snow, Thomas Brooks, and Thorn Anderson all recorded an RBI. In two meetings against Eagles Landing the Bulldogs have outscored their opponent 26-0.
The Bulldogs won both games in a doubleheader at Alcovy High School on Saturday, Feb. 27. MP defeated host Alcovy 10-8 in game one as both teams battled back and forth. Ian Lewis ended up recording the win while Eric Snow got the save. Each team used 4 pitchers in the game as there were plenty of baserunners to go around. Alcovy starters led the walk-fest giving up a total of nine free hall passes to first base. MP wasn’t too far behind as they gave seven back to them however striking out nine compared to Alcovy’s four. Alcovy’s offense did manage to outhit the Bulldogs 11-7 but the important stat of runs is fell into another win for MP.
In game 2 of the doubleheader Caden Swancey took the mound giving up only two hits in a four-inning complete game 21-0 blowout against Rutland. Swancey was impressive on the mound punching out six batters and only walking one. He was able to mix his pitches well and Rutland struggled to catch up with his fastball. The Bulldog offense caught fire as they amassed a whopping 20 hits in four innings. Thomas Brooks in the 2nd inning hit the lone homerun of the day sending one deep into the trees in right field.
On Thursday, Feb. 25, Mary Persons suffered its first defeat of the season as Morgan County got revenge 11-8. The Bulldogs fell behind early in this game as Morgan County’s offense scored early and often. Starting pitcher Thomas Willingham went 3.1 innings giving up 6 earned runs off 6 hits. As the two rivals jawed back and forth from their respective dugouts, the Bulldogs did manage to seal the win in the battle of insults as relief pitcher Malone for Morgan County was ejected for threatening to fight the entire Bulldog bench after the fielding umpire sent a warning to the dugout. After being down 10-3 in the 4th inning, Mary Persons offense tried to mount a comeback outscoring MC 5-1 and falling short with the tying run on deck.
A day earlier, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, the Bulldogs edged out Howard 3-2 after another great pitching performance by senior Jaden Bankston. After giving up 2 runs off 1 hit in the top of the first inning, Jaden shut down Howard’s line up striking out an impressive 14 batters giving up only 1 other base hit in a complete game. Howard threatened to score in the top of the 7th as the first two batters reached on fielding errors putting the tying run in scoring position. Bankston maintained his composure as he struck out the next batter on three straight pitches. The following batter went after the first pitch, grounding out to 3rd baseman Gage Hopper as the tying and go ahead run moved to 2nd and 3rd. Coach Clae Mathis then signaled to the umpires to go ahead and intentionally walk the next batter as first base was open leading to a force out at any base. With the bases loaded, 2 outs, and the game on the line, Bankston had the batter completely off balance with his breaking pitch in which the batter fouled off 4 times. Then with a full count Bankston through a fastball right by the batter and struck him out looking to end the game. The Bulldogs offense was highlighted by senior Thomas Willingham 2-3, Thomas Brooks 2-3, and Eric Mock 2-3 against starter Andrew Garnett who was impressive in his own right giving up only 3 runs and striking out 10. Bankston is off to a fast start this season going 2-0 giving up 2 runs, 3 hits in 16 innings, 23 strikeouts, and an ERA of 1.167. The batters that he faced have averaged a miniscule .077 against him. Coach Mathis after the game stated that his guys battled against a good pitcher who had his best stuff. The 2 runs they scored in the top of the first was huge for them but when the Bulldogs tied it up in the 4th. The team is doing the little things well offensively such as getting bunts down and moving runners over which is helping the team win.
On Feb. 22, Mary Persons traveled to Eagles Landing and scored 16 runs on only 6 hits with an offensive highlight by Eric Snow who scored a rare inside-the-park grand slam in the 2nd inning. This game lasted only three innings as the opposing pitchers struggled giving up a total of nine walks. The offense did not fare well against starting pitcher Caden Swancey in the first two innings as he did not allow any base runners striking out 3 of the 6. Ian Lewis came in the game in the bottom half of the 3rd and final inning striking out 2 of the 3 batters he faced. MP won 16-0.
The Bulldogs are slated to play a doubleheader at Veterans (1-2) in Houston County on Friday and then play at Jackson (0-6) on Tuesday, March 9.