Senior Katelyn Shipman signed with Gordon State College last week to play softball at a collegiate level. Shipman, who’s a right-fielder, has been a key starter on the Mary Persons team for years now. She said first became interested in Gordon after winning MVP at their softball summer camp her 8th grade year. Shipman went on an unofficial visit summer before her junior year to tour Gordon’s facilities and officially decided on Gordon State shortly thereafter. “I am super excited to go on to the next level because many people don’t get the opportunity to express their love for the game after high school. I’m excited for the experience but I’m also a little nervous because it’s going to be totally different from high school. It’s like having a job almost.” Shipman is set to begin training August of 2021 but says that could change depending on the COVID situation. (Photo/Griffin Hicks)