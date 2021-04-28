NASCAR made its way through Forsyth on March 19 as Xfinity Series drivers Bayley Currey and Kyle Weatherman and the Mike Harmon Racing team visited one of their new sponsors, Gresco Utility Supply to meet employees, sign autographs, and tour the facility.
Gresco, recently sponsored the #74 Mike Harmon Racing – Running 4 Heroes, Inc. car in Xfinity Series on Feb. 13 at the Daytona International Speedway. After a recent partnership began with Running 4 Heroes, Inc., manager Chad Cartledge presented a sponsorship opportunity to Gresco’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) team to help sponsor the #74 car. Former Police Chief and now Sales Director for Gresco’s UAS department, Tim Wiley, recognized the opportunity to support first responders and nation’s heroes in this sponsorship.
Running 4 Heroes, Inc. is a non-profit organization in Florida who raises funds for injured first responders and pays tribute to the fallen through running. The organization was developed by 12-year-old, Zechariah and is managed by his father, Chad. More info can be found on their Facebook page.
“We are thrilled to have the support of Gresco. Their company values go hand-in-hand with the mission of Running 4 Heroes, and we share a common goal of supporting our First Responders. We appreciate their support and their friendship,” said Cartledge.
Currey and Weatherman were en route to the Atlanta Motor Speedway for a race on Saturday, March 20. The Mike Harmon Racing team presented the hood of the #74 Running 4 Heroes car from the Daytona race and Gresco accepted on behalf of Running 4 Heroes. The car’s hood was later presented to founder, Zechariah.
After a tour of Gresco, the racing team and Gresco’s UAS employees headed to the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth. The drivers toured the GPSTC Driver Training Facilities, including the high-speed track where officers train to drive.
“On behalf of Gresco, we are grateful to Mike Harmon Racing and drivers Bayley Currey and Kyle Weatherman for showing support not only to Gresco and Running 4 Heroes, but for our first responders as well. We appreciate your partnership and support and are glad to have had the unique opportunity to support our first responders in this way,” said Tim Wiley, Gresco Sales Director – UAS.