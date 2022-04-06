The Mary Persons boys soccer team is headed to the playoffs for the first time in four years after beating Upson-Lee 1-0 on Senior Night at Lancaster Field on Friday, March 29.
Freshman Gavin Harris scored from outside the box on an assist from Angel Martinez in the first half. The MP defense shutdown the Knights (7-9-1, 3-4 region) the rest of the night to secure the 1-0 victory. The Bulldogs ended the regular season at 10-5-1, 6-1 in region to be the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, thus hosting a playoff game next week. MP will play the No. 3 seed from Region 4-AAA, which appears to be Richmond Academy (10-4, 5-3), the same school that the girls would play. The game is likely set for Wednesday, April 13.
Meanwhile, MP senior captain Asher Dingmore committed to play college soccer next year at Point University.