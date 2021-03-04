The Mary Persons Varsity Spirit cheerleading team took second place in the GHSA GameDay State Championship in Carrollton on Saturday.
GameDay is a competition for cheerleaders to showcase their ability to motivate the crowd, support athletes, and create a positive environment.
MP’s 17 spirit cheerleaders competed against AAA and AAAA teams in band chant, crowd leading cheer, and the fight song in the preliminary round. In the final round, the cheerleaders performed the same three categories but were also given a football situational cue and had to be prepared to correctly call a corresponding offensive or defensive cheer. Mary Persons placed 2nd in the state, just behind Morgan County High School.
MP spirit cheerleading coach Laura Nelson credited seniors Ashley Fagan and Sleighton Thomas for leadership. “They showcased their optimism and leadership during practices and the competition by supporting teammates in quickly learning new choreography and keeping everyone’s spirit up,” said Nelson.
Juniors Alyssa Green, Jasmyn Porter, Zoe Rivers, and Amaya Web, did a fantastic job helping the seniors lead the team in practices and pre-performance motivation of the underclassman, said Nelson.
Sophomores Ellie Adams, Molly Rivers, Emmy Starr, and Mary Michael Tane did a great job with exhibiting skills they have previously learned and continued to gain this year, said Nelson.
And Nelson added that freshmen Aleah Bailey, Kuen Brown, Emily Grant, Madison Grier, Emma Phelan, Hayden Tonn, and Walker Tonn did a remarkable job learning the expected material in an extremely short amount of time.
“As a young team, placing 2nd in the state championships at GameDay was an outstanding accomplishment,” said Nelson, who thanked her assistant coach Jennifer Web and head cheer coach Kyle Ward for their support.
The second place finish is icing on the cake for a terrific season for MP, as MP’s competition cheerleaders won the state title last month.