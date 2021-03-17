The Mary Persons tennis teams had a full week last week facing region opponents Pike and Crisp County followed by ACE in Macon on Monday.
The girls took home wins against Pike and Crisp but fell short 2-3 against ACE. The boys went 0-2 in region play but squeezed in a win against ACE to improve to 2-7 on the season.
The girls won convincingly against Crisp County on Tuesday taking home wins in four out of five matches. Newcomer Bella Tackle continues to come up big for the Bulldogs securing wins in all but one match she has played in this season.
On Thursday the Pike County Pirates just couldn’t compete with the girls as they took all five matches. Doubles teams Karsin Bass and Julia Rainey won their matches 6-0 and 6-2 while the second doubles team, Jayci Daniels and Lauren Thomas took home the win with 6-2 and 6-4 sets.
On Monday March 15, the Bulldogs traveled to ACE in Macon to take on the Gryphons. While the girls came up short losing overall 2-3, #2 player Bella Tackle and #3 player Reagan Dorrity both picked up individual wins. The boys stepped up big and earned their second win of the season finishing the day 3-2. #2 singles player Aaron McCoy won both of his sets with doubles teams Griffin Morris/Trilok Patel and Gavin Parker/Jackson Campbell winning both of their matches to secure the overall win for the boys.
The Tuesday evening match against Upson-Lee had to be rescheduled due to weather so the Bulldogs will face rival and 2-AAA opponent Jackson on Thursday away.