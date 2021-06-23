Tickets are now on sale for the fourth annual Forsyth-Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Monroe County Conference Center.
Tickets are $40 in advance and are available at United Bank, Persons Bank, the Monroe County Reporter office, the Forsyth Convention and Visitors Bureau office and Haygood, Lynch, Harris, Melton & Watson, LLP law office, Steve Coleman & Associates, Inc., office, Connie Ham Middle Georgia Realty office and the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce office.
This year’s ticket is a tribute to late Mary Persons coach Dan Pitts, who died in April. Pitts, who amassed 346 career wins, was part of the inaugural Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame class in 2017.
This year’s event will feature the enshrinement of eight new Hall of Fame members who were originally supposed to have been inducted in 2020. However, the 2020 ceremony was canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.
This year’s Hall of Fame class includes: Danny Adams, a former Mary Persons and Georgia Tech football standout; Jep Castleberry, a former Mary Persons and Auburn football standout; Rose Colvin, a former Mary Persons girls basketball standout; J.P. Evans, a former Hubbard High and Fort Valley State University basketball standout who has served on the Monroe County school board for more than 40 years; Mario Harvey, a former Mary Persons, Marshall University and Indianapolis Colts football standout; Vernon Sanders, a former Mary Persons and Clemson standout who later became MP’s home announcer; Si Simmons, a four-sport star at Monroe Academy and basketball standout at Western Carolina; and Phil Walker, a former Mary Persons football standout who later became the county’s first recreation sports chairman.
Two historic teams, the GHSA AAA state champion 2004 Mary Persons boys track team and the 1955 Hubbard High School football team, will also be recognized at this year’s banquet. As will Forsyth Dairy Queen owner Ronnie Daniel, who will be the recipient of the first-ever Extra Mile Award for his work in the community to support local sports. In addition, two MP 2020 graduates, Taylor Buffington and Trippe Moore, will receive the Marcus Whitehead Scholar-Athlete Award for their efforts in the classroom and on the playing field. The Scholar-Athlete Award, which has been given since the Hall of Fame’s establishment in 2017, has been named in memory of Whitehead, an original Hall of Fame board member who died in 2019.
Sponsors are still needed for this year’s banquet. A gold sponsorship of $1,000 includes: eight banquet tickets, a full-page ad in the banquet program and signage at the banquet. A silver sponsorship of $500 includes: four banquet tickets, a half-page ad in the banquet program and signage at the banquet. A bronze sponsorship of $250 includes: two banquet tickets, a quarter-page ad in the banquet program and signage at the banquet. Also, a patron who donates $100 will receive name recognition in the banquet program.
For more information about buying tickets or sponsoring the event, please contact a member of the Forsyth-Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame board. Members include: K.B. Ayer, Mary Frances Chambliss, Steve Coleman, Richard Dumas, Herbert Gantt, Jim Hardin, Bob Harris, Nolen Howard, Bobby Melton (chairman), Ralph Moore and Penny Mitchell (secretary/treasurer).