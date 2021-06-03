Former Mary Persons Bulldog and current UGA baseball player Trippe Moore made his debut with the Macon Bacon over the weekend.
Moore batted 2-of-7 with a single, a double, two walks and 2 RBIs over the weekend as the Bacon started out 0-3 on the season. It was Moore’s first game action after he sat out the 2021 season for UGA while recovering from hand surgery.
Macon suffered two close losses to their rival Savannah Bananas. Moore was tagged out at home on a controversial call by the home plate umpire in Sunday’s 7-5 loss to Savannah.
The Bacon opened the season on Thursday with a 6-3 loss to Savannah. On Friday they fell to Florence 11-2 and then on Sunday narrowly lost to the Bananas 7-5.
The Bacon will be on the road this week before returning home Friday, June 4 to host the Spartanburgers on Faith and Fellowship Night for local churches. First pitch at historic Luther Williams Field in Macon is at 7 p.m.