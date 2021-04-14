It appears that by August three players with Monroe County roots will be members of the UGA Bulldog baseball team.
Freshman Trippe Moore is already with the team but is recovering from hand surgery and is out for the year.
Meanwhile, Juliette’s Marshall Thompson has committed to play baseball for the University of Georgia in 2021-22. Thompson, a right handed pitcher at Lander University, has accepted an invitation to join the Bulldogs. Thompson is 5-3 with a 4.73 ERA this season for Lander, which is located in Greenwood, S.C. Thompson has 64 strikeouts in just 53 innings of work. The Bearcats have a 14-15 record on the season. Thompson was named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week recently for his pitching. A graduate student, Thompson is 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and is the son Ronnie and Pam Thompson of Juliette. Thompson also played last summer with the Savannah Bananas.
And another former Monroe County baseball player has also committed to join the UGA baseball team later this year. Chaz Salter, who lived in Forsyth until moving to the south Atlanta area before his ninth grade year, has accepted an offer to join the UGA team in August. Salter is currently playing for Wallace Community College in Dothan, Ala. where he’s batting .378 with three homers and 16 RBIs. Wallace-Dothan sits atop its division with a 30-12 overall record and has won four in a row. Salter will join Moore, his former Monroe County Middle School teammate, with the Bulldogs in Athens.