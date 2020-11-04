Sports editor Jacob Stewart covers the Upson-Lee Knights for the Upson Beacon newspaper in Thomaston and kindly agreed to answer a few questions about Friday’s game from their perspective. See Stewart’s work at www.upsonbeacon.com.
Q. Upson-Lee has already won as many games (4) as all last year. Are the Knights just better this year or is the schedule easier?
A. UL has taken some big steps with the program. They began the year with an explosive offense led by Detravious Mathis who had over 700 yards rushing in the first 4 games of the season. The offense took a hit against Crisp County when Mathis suffered a season-ending injury. I’m not going to discredit anyone’s football program, but I feel like the team has played more balanced football than in years past and that has led to some victories against some very good football teams.
Q. The Knights have never beaten Mary Persons, the alma mater of coach Justin Elder. What does this game mean to Elder, the team and the community?
A. The MP game is something that UL has always had to face. The Bulldog program is always a state contender and has produced some real talent over the years. Getting over the hump and finally beating the Bulldogs would be a statement for Elder and the community. It’s definitely something in the minds of everyone and they feel like they have a true shot this year.
Q. Who are the players to watch? Who should MP be concerned about and why?
A. Well Upson lost two running backs, Detravious Mathis and Johnny Bentley, for the year due to knee injuries against that punishing Crisp County defense. But the Knights still have a lot of weapons on both sides of the ball. They should be getting Terry Searcy back from concussion protocol this week. He and Wesley Bentley are going to try and crash the line from the edge.
Offensively M. Smith is going to get a lot of the carries if the Bulldogs load the box to try and shut down the run you’re going to want to keep an eye on Kelsey Rockemore who has thrived on Man-to-Man coverages in play action setups.
Over past years, quarterback Jake Davis has thrown the ball to a lot of the Bulldogs secondary. In order for the Knights to stay in this game Davis can’t turn the ball over. That’s something key that I’m looking for.
Q. It appears a playoff spot is pretty much on the line in this game. How do you see the game going and do you have a prediction?
A. Both teams know this game means a TON. I think we’re going to see a playoff type atmosphere with it being the Knights' Homecoming night. As far as predictions go, you know I have to roll with my Knights. They lost a heartbreaker two weeks ago in Macon. They’ve had a bye week to get healthy and I know they’re itching to get back on the field. I’ll go Knights 28-24.