The Mary Persons Bulldogs baseball team is now 9-2 after splitting a double header with Class AAAAA Veterans on Friday.
In game 1, the Bulldogs jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead as the Dogs were being selective at the plate pushing the Warhawks starter’s pitch count to 32. In the bottom of the first inning 3rd baseman Gage Hopper made a brillant diving stop then threw the runner out at first. In the bottom of the 2nd, a Veterans batter seemed to lean over the plate to get hit by the pitch and became their first baserunner. With two outs Veterans rallied with four straight singles scoring 4 runs thanks in part with MP throwing the ball around the field, trying to do too much.
With a 4-2 lead Veterans brought in a new pitcher as McDaniel continued to struggle, loading the bases. MP ended up on top after three innings leading 6-5. In the bottom of the fourth, Caden Swancey failed in a diving attempt in front of the opposing dugout causing the players to mock and ridicule him. Swancey however had the last laugh as the next batter struck out swinging followed by a beautiful 5-4-3 double play. In the 5th inning with a new pitcher, the Bulldogs gave up 3 runs and fell behind 8-6 as the Warhawks bats came alive with 3 hits combined with 3 walks. Not giving up, the Dogs tied the game in the top of the 6th as Aric Mock hit a single to left field which brought in Carter Mitchell. On the same play, the potential go ahead run Michael Head was called out at home on a controversial call as he seemed to beat the throw home.
In the bottom of the inning with two outs and a runner on first and a 1-2 count, Veterans’ batter once again leaned over the plate to try and put the go ahead run into scoring position by getting hit by the pitch. The umpire was not fooled this time as he called the batter back into the box. After a discussion and some confusion about the ruling, the umpire called the pitch a ball making it a 2-2 count. Another ball was called on the next pitch as now the Warhawks dugout started chanting ball 4. With a continuous chant, the pitcher Ryan Jenkins was unfazed as the batter watched a fastball go by him for strike three quieting the dugout.
In the top of the 7th with one out Eric Snow hit a triple to the left field fence. He would later score the winning run on a Swancey line drive to center making the game 9-8. In a wild back and forth game the winning pitcher was Ryan Jenkins as Snow got the save.
In game two, MP was given a reality check as they fell 13-3. The Dogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead in what looked to be a pitchers’ duel with senior Jaden Bankston on the mound. Bankston cruised through the first two innings dominating the Warhawk hitters. That is until the 3rd inning where errors and miscues ended up costing the lead to switch hands 4-3. The score remained that way until the 5th inning where errors and unnecessary throws enabled Veterans to put another crooked number on the board making it 9-3. At this point the Bulldogs looked tired as the effort just wasn’t there anymore with a combination of 7 wild pitches/passed balls, 4 errors, 4 walks, 2 hit batters, and countless throwing mistakes. The Bulldogs looked as if they were ready to jump on the bus and go home as 10 p.m. approached. Only 7 of the 13 runs were earned in the game and even though Veterans managed 10 hits, only two or three of them were hit hard.
MP begins region play hosting Jackson this Friday at 5:55 p.m. and then on the road at Peach County Tuesday, March 16 at 5:30 p.m.