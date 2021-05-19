The Mary Persons boys and girls track teams competed for a state championship last week in Albany over the course of three days. On Thursday the girls competed in field events while the boys completed preliminary heat races. On Friday, the boys participated in field events while the girls ran the preliminary races. In order to qualify for the final races on Saturday you must win your race or finish with a top-6 fastest time in the prelim races in your event.
The girls had two relay teams compete in the finals as well as J’Mya Mann, who competed in the girls Discus finals. The 4x100M relay team, Ah’Zhoria Hardy, Demarria Scandrett, Anyana Barkley, and Campbell Brown finished 4th place in the finals with a time of 49.69 seconds improving on their prelim finish of 5th place.
The 4x400M team showed up and showed out with the highest finish for the girls at the state meet with 3rd place and a time of 4:11.87. The 4x400M relay team was represented by Courtney Allen, Brittany Allen, Demaria Scandrett, and Anyana Barkley.
J’Mya Mann competed in the Discus for the Bulldogs with a throw of 108-4. That performance was good enough to earn 6th place against all other AAA competition. With these three finishes in the finals, the MP girls would finish 10th place overall in the state which is an improvement from their finish in the 2019 state meet.
The boys saw three athletes perform well enough in prelims to advance to the finals. Justin Wachtel, William Stewart, and Antonio Davis all ran in the finals and finished inside the top 6. William Stewart ran the 100M dash finishing in 6th place with a time of 11.39 seconds. The day before the finals, Stewart qualified with a personal best in the 100M race with a time of 10.99 seconds
Antonio Davis ran the 200M dash in the finals and finished in 5th place with a time of 22.74. This finish would earn the Bulldogs 4 points overall towards their team total.
Senior Justin Wachtel, would run his last race for Mary Persons on Saturday before heading to the University of Virginia to continue his running career.
Wachtel added two more state championships to his resume with wins in the 3200M race and 800M race. On Thursday night, Wachtel set a state record in the 3200M race with a time of 9:06.49. The previous record of 9:07 was set 45 years ago, in 1976. Fortunately he didn’t stop there and continued his dominance in the 800M race on Saturday where he finished in 1st place. To cap off the weekend, Justin also won the high point award that is given to the athlete who earns the most individual points at the meet. The boys and girls track teams were commended for a strong performance and representing Mary Persons and Monroe County well again this year.