Justin Wachtel won the state title for the second year in a row Saturday morning at the GHSA State Championship in Carrolton. Wachtel came in 3rd at state his freshmen year, 2nd his sophomore and won it for the first time in region AAAA last year. This year, he managed to defend his title in AAA despite some stiff competition. Andrew Jones from North Hall was his biggest threat, but Wachtel managed to pull away from him in the second half of the race and won by around 20 seconds. With a time of 15:51, Wachtel was one of only two runners at state to break 16 minutes. The other was Kamari Jackson, a 7A runner from Marietta High School who ran a 15:29. Jackson is considered the top runner in Georgia and went undefeated in 2020. Jackson and Wachtel faced off once this season at the Coach Wood invitational. Jackson ran a 14:51 while Wachtel was about 15 seconds behind at 15:06. The two runners will face one another once more at the Meet of Champions on Saturday, Nov 14 in Fayetteville. Coach LLonisha McElhaney says Kamari will present stiff competition for Justin but she believes that Wachtel can be beat him.
Also running at the Meet of Champions is junior Maradeth Leverett, who placed 29th in the state competition. The girls’ team placed 6th overall at state, which is the highest state ranking Mary Persons cross county has even gotten between boys and girls. The girls out-placed Pike County, the team that beat them at region, by nearly 50 points. McElhaney says the reason for this largely comes down to the number of runners.
“It’s all a numbers game. The smaller the meet, the harder it is to place where you want. If one girl is a few places behind, that dramatically changes the results. I knew my girls’ team could outrun Pike. This State Competition proves that. Even if we couldn’t claim region, this win gives us some redemption. I’m incredibly proud of them. We were going for top 8. Top eight is like elite 8 with any other sport. If you’re in the top 8, you’re elite and they got 6th.”
The boys overall placed 13th, which was also an impressive placement. In addition to Justin, the top runners included Connor Battles with a time of 19:18 and Weston Dunwody at 19:50. The boys were aiming for 10th place, which wound up being taken by their region competitor Pike County.
“The boys made it into the sweet 16 so I’m very proud of them. It’s a tough course. We weren’t far off from Pike and they have a really good team so that shows how well the boys ran.” McElhaneys says she doesn’t know what the future for the program holds in store, but she’s optimistic.
“I think we can still compete with the runners we’re holding onto next year and still qualify for state. I’m sad about losing a lot of seniors that I’ve grown attached to over the years but excited to see them take that next big life step leaving high school. I wish all the graduating seniors the best in their future endeavors.”