For decades, state and federal fishery biologists across the country have been fighting the spread of the invasive zebra mussel. The reason for this declaration of war on the fingernail-sized mussel is because this native of Eurasia poses a significant biological and economic threat to the nation’s waters.
Although zebra mussels have not been found in Georgia waters, two recent events have heightened the concern that our waters are at risk.
In March, zebra mussels were found attached to moss balls sold by a Georgia pet store. Prior to this discovery packages of these balls had been found in at least 20 other states.
That incident was followed by the discovery of zebra mussels attached to a boat in the lake Lanier area. This led to Georgia Fisheries personnel prying loose one gallon of dead mussels from the watercraft. The boat had previously plied the waters of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga.
Zebra mussels first showed up in the United States in 1988. These mussels turned up in Lake St. Clair situated between Lake Huron and Lake Erie. Two years later biologists reported the invasive exotics had established colonies in all five of the Great Lakes.
It is believed zebra mussels entered the Great Lakes via the discharge of ballast water by the large European cargo ships. Currently, more than 600 lakes and reservoirs across 30 states are plagued with these small mollusks. Included on this list are our sister states of Alabama and Tennessee.
Zebra mussels have a four to five year life span and are capable on breeding when two years old. Female zebra mussels can release up to a million eggs each spawning season. Colonies of zebra mussels can reach astounding densities of as many as 700,000 per square meter. When this happens, they can totally blanket the habitats used by native plant and animal species.
Zebra mussels have the ability to adhere to a wide array of surfaces, such as aquatic vegetation, the shells of native mussels and watercraft, as well as water intake and discharge pipes. There have been numerous cases where the clogging of pipes have shut down or significantly reduced the flow of water to or from municipalities and industrial facilities.
The mussel’s hard, sharp shells also pose a danger to swimmers.
Since the mussels are filter feeders, they consume huge amounts of plankton and nutrients from the water. This can have a huge impact on aquatic food chains. In addition, large zebra mussel colonies can degrade or destroy fish spawning areas and can even increase algae blooms.
State and federal natural resource agencies have long used education campaigns to curb the spread of zebra mussels. These initiatives have been aimed at boat owners.
For example, owners of watercraft are urged to closely inspect and clean their boats whenever they move them from one body of water to another. The reason zebra mussels are capable of hitchhiking on boats and trailers from one body of water to another is that they can live out of the water for several days as long as they are exposed to moist, cool air.
In recent years, the revelation that zebra mussels are sometimes found embedded in moss balls became a game changer. These items are plants imported into this country from the Ukraine. Federal and state agencies are working closely with the pet store industry to thwart this new threat to our waters. Currently, pet store owners are being urged to remove mussel-infected moss balls from their shelves.
They are also advising aquarium owners to be on the lookout for the mussels. Natural resources agencies have developed and are distributing guidelines as to what aquarium owners should do to deal with aquariums that have been infected with zebra mussels. They are letting people know that the simple act of pouring infected aquarium water and its inhabitants down the drain can potentially infect local lakes and streams with this dreaded import.
If you think your have found a zebra mussel in Georgia waters or a moss ball or simply want to learn what else you can do to prevent the spread of zebra mussels in Georgia, visit georgiawildlife.com/ans.
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column 'Monroe Outdoors' for the Reporter for many years.