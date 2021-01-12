January 9, 2021
Beverly Susan Tharpe Grafton, 73, of Forsyth, Monroe County, Georgia, passed away at home at 5:00 pm January 9, 2021.
Susan was born to George Gordon Tharpe and Beverly Newton Tharpe Haines of Macon. After attending Mercer University and Crandall Business College, Susan was employed by the Georgia Cattlemen’s Association in Perry and Macon Georgia. She then joined Barrister Information Systems Corporation in Buffalo, New York for over 30 years, pioneering the way in law office automation and automated litigation support as a specialist consultant, as a marketing and sales representative and finally as Vice President of Operations of the company.
Susan was an active horse breeder and competitor, riding and showing Quarter Horses in New York, Ontario, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, and Florida. She served on the board of directors of the New York Quarter Horse Association, the Empire State Quarter Horse Association, and the Georgia Quarter Horse Association. Until recently Susan enjoyed actively showing horses with her husband Thad and her dear dog Rusty.
Susan was proceeded in death by her parents and older Sister Linda Tharpe Brightwell Tucker. She is survived by her husband, Thad Grafton, of Forsyth, Georgia, her daughter Beverly Ashmore Nagle (Paul) and granddaughter Harmony Dessau Nagle of Macon, Georgia, nephew Jason Scott Brightwell (Megan) and grandnieces and nephew Eleanor, Abigail and Coleman Brightwell of Anniston, Alabama.
Susan will be interred in the family plot at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery in Macon, Georgia. Due to the pandemic, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in her name.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences. Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.