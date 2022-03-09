December 13, 1970 - March 7, 2022
Bryant Nelson Oxley, 51, of Macon, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022. A graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Reverend Andy Oxford officiating. The family greeted friends following the service in the Church sanctuary.
Bryant was born in Macon, Georgia on December 13, 1970. He graduated from Mary Persons High School, and then attended Middle Georgia State University. He was a lifelong truck driver and drove for many companies, including Frito Lay. Bryant was a big fan of Georgia Tech football. He had two best friends, his father, and his dog, Patches.
Bryant is survived by his wife, Jennie Oxley, of Roberta, Georgia, children, Ben Oxley, of New Zealand, Zachary Oxley and Reagan Oxley, both of Roberta, Georgia; father, Lee Oxley, of Macon, Georgia; sister, Kim Owens (Ronnie), of Macon, Georgia; brother, Lee “Dusty” Oxley (Mandi), of Martin, Georgia; sisters, Stacy Sales (Chris), of Clayton, Georgia, and Stephanie Foskey (Ricky), of Macon, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Susan Nelson Oxley; and twin brother, Brett Oxley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bryant’s honor to Bridges of Hope, at 74 C.L. Tucker Drive, Chauncey, Georgia 31011.
