Forsyth . . . Carole Doreen White Brewster passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. A private memorial service for family will be held Sunday, October 24, 2020 at Monroe County Memorial Chapel. Rev. Dan Gatlin will officiate. Burial will be private. Due to COVID-19 there will not be a formal visitation.
Mrs. Brewster, the daughter of the late Charles Donald White and Dorothy Dull White was born October 19, 1939, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Brewster retired from the City of Ft. Lauderdale as an executive secretary with the building and fire department. She was a homemaker, a member of Paran Baptist Church and a member of Retired Military Full Gospel Fellowship. Mrs. Brewster enjoyed poultry farming in the 80’s and 90’s.
Mrs. Brewster is survived by her husband, Philip Brewster of Forsyth; children, Lynn Hanney of Florida, Leslie Brewster of Florida, Lisa Waldrep (Ernest) of Forsyth, Lisa White (Ray) of Forsyth, Stephen Hinkel (Cymonie) of Florida and Michael Philip Brewster (Cheryl) of Forsyth; sister, Mary K. White of Florida; brothers, Lynn White (Gretchen) of Cumming and Scott White (JoAnn) of Florida; eleven grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Paran Baptist Church, Post Office Box 75, Forsyth, GA 31029.
