Forsyth . . . Charles Edgar Funderburke passed away Friday, October 23, 2020.Graveside services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens. Rev. Darrell Corbin will officiate. Due to COVID-19 there will not be a formal visitation.
Charles was born November 7, 1944 in Monticello, Georgia to the late
WO Funderburke and Willie Mae McMullen Funderburke. His daughter, Shannon Funderburke preceded him in death. He was retired from Southern Natural Gas and was a veteran of the Georgia Army National Guard. Charles was a graduate of Monticello High School, a member of True Vision Church, a mason with Strict Observance Lodge # 18 and a Shriner.
Charles is survived by his wife, Virginia Lee Funderburke of Forsyth; son, Tim Mercer (Yalonda) of Forsyth, brother, Julius Funderburke of Monticello; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to True Vision Church. Post Office Box 281, Smarr, GA 31086.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.