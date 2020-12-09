Charles Inmann Clotfelter was born on June 1, 1935 in Athens, GA. He graduated from Mary Persons High School in 1953. He went on to attend Mercer University in Macon. Inmann then joined the National Guard in 1957 and graduated in the first class of Georgia Military Institute (GMI). He was commissioned as 1st Lieutenant at GMI. He served eight years before retiring.
Inmann married Celeste Willingham on August 18, 1957, in the First Baptist Church of Forsyth, GA. He began a career with Georgia Power at Plant Arkwright in Macon, GA. He worked for 37 years until his retirement as Operations Supervisor at Plant Bowen in Cartersville, GA.
Inmann was devoted to his family, his friends, and to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a coach and mentor for many young men who played football for “The Black Knights”, a team that prepared these kids for life and for the tradition that is Mary Persons football.
Inmann and Celeste became charter members of Heritage Baptist Church in Cartersville, GA, in 1987. Inmann took part in the “Reading Buddies” program where he and other church members would read to elementary school children. He served his church and family well and was deeply loved by all who knew him.
Inmann is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Celeste, by brother-in-law Arve Lee Willingham II (Jeaneen), nephews Arve Lee Willingham III, Richard Willingham (Leslie), Chris Willingham, niece April Cassell (Cass), great nieces Ana and Christa Willingham, great nephews Arve Lee Willingham IV, Carson and Kevin Hughes.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Dewey Clotfelter and Lona Mae Logan Clotfelter and brothers David and Delmar Clotfelter.
A graveside service will be held at the Forsyth City Cemetery on Thursday, December 10th at 11:30 AM. Masks and social distancing requested.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 1070 Douthit Ferry Road, Cartersville, GA 30120.