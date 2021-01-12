July 24, 1 944 - January 7, 2021
Forsyth . . . Charles Thomas Williams passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021. Graveside services were held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Good Hope Church Cemetery. Rev. Jerry Brooks officiated. Masks and social distancing were required. Due to COVID-19 there was not a formal visitation.
Charles the son of the late Thomas Glennie Williams and Stella Mae Smith Williams was born July 24, 1944 in Lamar County, Georgia. He was retired from General Motors and was owner and operator of CT’s Wrecker Service.
Charles is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Linda Thornton Williams; son, Mike Williams; daughter, Jan Milam all of Forsyth; sister, Glenda Beacham (Roy) of Forsyth; brothers, Cecil Williams (Wanda) of Barnesville and Joel Williams of Forsyth; granddaughter; Kailyn Milan; two great granddaughters, Kassady and Kayden Milam.
