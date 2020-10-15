Mr. Ed "Fast Eddie" Wheeler, age 68, of Meansville, GA, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Riverside Health and Rehab. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Wheeler was born in Upson County on March 14, 1952. He attended technical college and was a self-employed truck mechanic. Mr. Wheeler served in the Army National Guard. He was an avid drag racing fan and was a member of the NHRA. Mr. Wheeler was preceded in death by his mother, Sara Rogers Randall. He is survived by his wife, Ann Wheeler of Meansville, GA; two sons: Michael (Deborah) Wheeler and Brad (Angel) Wheeler, both of Thomaston; a sister-in-law, Yvonne McDaniel of Thomaston; seven grandchildren: Chelsea (Mark) Casteel, Chazz Wheeler, Dakota Wheeler, Summer Wheeler, Cameron Wheeler, Krysten Turner, an Kaylie Wheeler, all of Thomaston; and six great grandchildren: Mallory and Maddie Casteel, Brayson and Mylez Wheeler, and Mazie and Mya Smith, all of Thomaston.
