Jackson.....Mrs. Evelyn Marie Jenkins, 74 passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born on October 7, 1946 in Atlanta to the late William and Frances Gresham. Evelyn graduated from North Clayton High School in 1964. Mrs. Jenkins is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Arthur L. Jenkins; children, Leigh Anne (Ronnie) Bryant of Newnan, Jaye (Chad) Collier of Marietta and Alissa (Ben) Wells of Jackson. She also has seven grandchildren, Tanner (Mackenzie) Bryant, Nolan Bryant, Kathryn Bryant, Jackson Collier, Garrett Collier, Bo Collier and Reid Wells and two great grandchildren, Anna Leigh Bryant and Andrew Bryant. Evelyn is survived by her sister Gloria (Richard) Smith of Brooks, Georgia. The family will receive friends at 11:00am on Thursday. October 29, 2020 at Haisten Funeral Home in McDonough. Pastor Matthew McEachern, Evelyn's nephew, will officiate a Celebration of Life at 12:00pm in our chapel.
