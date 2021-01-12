November 16, 1941 - January 9, 2021
Forsyth . . . Hilda Fay Lindsey Davis passed away Saturday, June 9, 2021. Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Rogers United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Eugene Barlow officiated. Due to COVID-19 mask and social distancing were required.
Hilda the daughter of the late Fred Irvin Lindsey and Eunice Marie Arnold Lindsey was born November 16, 1941 in Crawford County, Georgia. Her husband of sixty-one years, Ronald Dan Davis preceded her in death. She was a homemaker and bookkeeper for Ronald Davis Logging Company. Hilda enjoyed taking care of her husband Ronald for sixty-one years. She was known for having supper ready at 6:00 p.m. for her entire family and anyone else that dropped by.
Hilda is survived by her children, Danny Dee Davis, (Lisa), Donald Marcus Davis and Heather Davis Wicks (Jonathan Hardy); sisters, Rachel Ryles and Freda Daniel (Donnie) all of Forsyth; grandchildren, Hunter Davis, Jarrett Davis (Gracie) and Wade Wicks.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Rogers United Methodist Church, c/o Kathy Ivey, 636 Gregory Road, Forsyth, GA 31029.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel had charge of arrangements.