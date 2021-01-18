August 1, 1932 - January 16, 2021
Forsyth . . . . Jeanette Augustine Hammersley passed away on Saturday, January 16th, 2021. Services will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid 19.
Augustine was the daughter of the late Herbert and Ollie Johnson. She was born August 1, 1932, in Hawkinsville, Georgia. Augustine is preceded in death by her husband Elvis Lloyd Hammersley, Sr, and Charles Julian Ham, Sr. She graduated from Mary Persons High School in 1949, and then from Macon Hospital School of Nursing. Augustine led a long, successful career in the nursing profession and served as Director of Nursing at a few local long term care facilities and also served as a director for the Alabama Quality Assurance Foundation, whose mission was to improve the quality of healthcare in Alabama. She was an active member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Smarr and enjoyed serving there. Augustine also enjoyed taking care of her family, and showed her love for them constantly through visits, phone calls, and her wonderful cooking.
Augustine is survived by her children Chris Ham (Connie), Clay Ham (Lee), and Elvis "Kip" Hammersley Jr. (Alisha), sisters Frances Evans and Betty Ann Haygood, and brother H. C. Johnson, all of Forsyth; Grandchildren Kerri Swearingen (Mike), Chrissy Donovan (JP), Kurt Ham (Byerly), Holly Price (Evan), Joseph Stephens (Brittney), Josh Stephens (Amber), and Madison Hammersley, and also 8 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Zion UMC Smarr, 40 Rumble Road, Forsyth, or the Monroe County Historical Society.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.