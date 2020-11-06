Kingstree, TN . . . Jeanine Marie Encinas, 89, widow of Dr. Senen J. Encinas, died Monday, November 2, 2020, at Williamsburg Regional Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Monroe Memorial Gardens. Eddie Rowland will officiate. Mask and social distancing are mandatory for all attending the graveside service. Due to COVID-19 there will not be a formal visitation.
Born August 21, 1931, in North Troy, Vermont, she was a daughter of the late Walter Alfred James and the late Pauline Arpin James. She was of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by two sons, Senen J. Encinas (Welcome Amber) of Kingstree and Michael Jon Encinas (Jackie) of Phoenix City, Alabama; grandchildren, Hannah Alyssa Encinas, Miles Evan Encinas, Marleigh Jayden Encinas and Annsleigh Revaeh Encinas; step grandchildren, Madison Grace Barrandey and Joseph Cade Barrandey; and a brother, Robert James of California.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.