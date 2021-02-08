August 22, 1927 - February 5, 2021
Forsyth . . . Jessie Pearl Williams Andrews passed away Friday, February 5, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 8, 2021 at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens. Adam Ham will officiate. Masks and social distancing are requested at the cemetery. Due to COVID-19 there will not be a formal visitation.
Mrs. Andrews, the daughter of the late Jesse Roy Williams and Lilla Olive Lunsford Williams was born August 22, 1927 in Monroe County, Georgia. Her husband, Hugh Hiram Andrews, Sr. and her son, Hugh Hiram “Buddy” Andrews, Jr. preceded her in death. She was a homemaker and a member of Forsyth First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Andrews is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Raymond Maddox of Roberta; granddaughter, Debbie Maddox.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.