March 17, 1973 - March 3, 2021
Macon . . . Jimmy Travis Watts passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Private graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Monroe Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19 there will not be a formal visitation. Masks and social distancing are requested at the cemetery.
Jimmy was born March 17, 1973 in Asheville, North Carolina. His mother, Gracie Marie Deaton Watts preceded him in death.
Survivors include his father, Bo Watts; brother, Junior Watts (Tammy); sister, Wendy Marie Singletary (Randy); nephew, David Fortner all of Forsyth.
