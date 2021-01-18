John Baswell

John Lee Baswell, 56 years old, passed away at his home on January 14, 2021 surrounded by his family. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, January 18, 2021 at Crossroads Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the service time. Burial will follow the service at Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery.
John is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 33 years Lynn Baswell, daughter Lindsey Baswell 18 years old, and brother Alan Baswell of Forsyth, GA. He was preceded in death by his daughter Laura Baswell, at the young age of 19, his parents Paul and Ellen Baswell, as well as a brother Clay Baswell.
John moved to Eatonton in 1985. He worked with the Georgia Forestry Service Commission, Horton Homes, and then Tri-County EMC as a foreman for 15 years.
John met Lynn in 1985 at a local business, Shopper's Pharmacy. Their courtship began at that moment at the tender ages of 16 and 20 years old. They were married in 1988 at Concord United Methodist Church in Eatonton. John loved his family and was a dedicated and loving husband, and a father who adored his beautiful daughters.
He enjoyed spending quality time with his family. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, and family trips to the mountains. He was a jokester and comical. He kept everyone laughing. He was Mr. Fix-it around the house.
He attended Crossroads Baptist Church with his family. Family friends and deacons from the church will serve as pallbearers. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, an account for Lindsey Baswell’s educational expenses has been set up at The People's Bank.